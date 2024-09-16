Richard is Redefining Growth in the Construction Industry

Culture-First Approach Earns Top Honors from Crain's Chicago Business and Inc. 5000

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where culture often takes a backseat to immediate returns, Chicago-based Richard is revolutionizing the construction sector by demonstrating that investing in people directly fuels business growth. Richard's bold focus on corporate culture has resulted in impressive growth and prestigious workplace awards.

Onsite in Battle Creek Michigan Jed Richard, CEO and founder of Richard Group

Founded nearly a decade ago in a basement in the northern Chicago suburbs, Richard has skyrocketed to become one of the fastest-growing construction companies in the nation. With a staggering 390% revenue growth over the past five years, the company has secured its place on Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years.

But it's not just the financials that are turning heads. Last week, Richard was named one of Crain's 2024 Best Places to Work in Chicago, ranking No. 26 and improving its position by 40% since 2022. In a rare feat, Richard has been named one of the best places to work by both Inc. 5000 and Crain's Chicago Business this year, making it the only Illinois construction company to receive this dual honor.

"We've flipped the script on traditional construction company culture," says Jed Richard, CEO and founder. "By prioritizing our people and fostering an environment of grit, gratitude, and greatness, we've not only achieved remarkable growth but also created a workplace where people genuinely want to be, which creates exceptional quality, craftsmanship and service for our customers."

Richard's unique approach has also attracted key hires in operations, finance and marketing to further its growth trajectory and solidify its position as an industry leader. Steve Daunis joined as Vice President of Operations from Mastec, bringing an extensive 30 years of experience in construction operations. Gabriel Delarue, former CFO at Vinci Group, recently stepped in as Chief Financial Officer, poised to enhance financial strategy and performance. Colleen Richardson joined as the new Director of Marketing, formerly at Brunswick Corporation, adding over 18 years of expertise in brand growth and strategic marketing.

The company's success extends beyond Chicago, with Richard now operating across 16 states and ranking as the 3rd largest builder of Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals in the country. This expansion has brought over 100 high-quality jobs, with more growth on the horizon.

Founder Jed Richard received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Midwest Award by Ernst & Young LLP, which further cements Richard's leadership strategy as a main driver of the company's growth.

As Richard approaches its 10-year milestone, it stands as a testament to how workplace culture drives business success. In the construction industry, this Chicago company is setting a new standard.

"We're not just building structures," Richard emphasizes. "We're building to solve the world's greatest challenges, right here in Chicago."

For more information about Richard and its innovative approach to construction and workplace culture, visit (https://www.richardgroupllc.com/) and follow along on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/richardgroupllc).

About Richard Group: Established in 2014, Richard Group is a veteran-owned, national general contracting company headquartered in Chicago, IL. Richard builds efficient and dynamic spaces that advance community, sustainability, and well-being across the country. Known for its culture-first approach, the company has more than doubled in size since 2022 and is recognized as one of the fastest-growing general contractors in the country.

