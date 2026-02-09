Richard J. Suzuki of Suzuki Law Named Super Lawyer for 4th Consecutive Year in 2026

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard J. Suzuki, the founding attorney of Suzuki Law Offices, has received selection to Super Lawyers for the 2023–2026 period. This marks his fourth consecutive year earning this peer-reviewed acknowledgment in the fields of criminal defense and personal injury law. This consistent recognition highlights Mr. Suzuki's commitment to legal excellence and client service, further supported by a perfect 10/10 Avvo rating and Martindale-Hubbell's Platinum Client Champion badge.

The sustained Super Lawyers designation significantly bolsters Suzuki Law Offices' standing within Arizona's competitive legal landscape. This peer-influenced honor, combined with Mr. Suzuki's background as a former federal and state prosecutor, positions the firm as a leading choice for clients confronting complex criminal charges and personal injury claims across various federal jurisdictions. The firm's approach leverages this prior prosecutorial insight to vigorously defend client interests, focusing solely on their welfare rather than that of prosecutors or insurers.

Mr. Suzuki has been actively practicing law since 2000 and holds a license in Arizona. His authorization extends to appearing before multiple U.S. District Courts and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. His extensive affiliations further underscore his dedication to the legal profession:

U.S. District Courts: Arizona, Eastern Michigan, Southern Illinois, Colorado

Arizona, Eastern Michigan, Southern Illinois, Colorado Professional Memberships: Maricopa County Bar Association Los Abogados Hispanic Bar Association National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Arizona Association for Justice



This consistent recognition reflects Suzuki Law Offices' dedication to aggressive advocacy and supportive client guidance. The firm's innovative strategy, rooted in Mr. Suzuki's comprehensive trial experience in both federal and state courts, ensures a robust defense for those navigating challenging legal situations.

Individuals seeking experienced legal representation for criminal defense or personal injury matters are invited to explore the firm's capabilities. To learn more about the services offered or to schedule a consultation, please visit the Suzuki Law Offices website at https://www.suzukilawoffices.com/

Suzuki Law Offices is a Phoenix, Arizona law firm founded by Richard Suzuki, a former Assistant United States Attorney and criminal prosecutor who has represented thousands of federal cases across multiple U.S. jurisdictions including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Southern Illinois, California, Colorado, North Dakota, and Washington. With decades of experience and insider knowledge from his tenure at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, where he specialized in investigating and litigating felony cases as part of the Major Crimes Gang and Repeat Offender Program Bureau, Mr. Suzuki uses his prosecutorial background to provide strategic and effective criminal defense representation. The firm also represents personal injury victims injured by negligence and families who have lost loved ones in fatal accidents. Suzuki Law Offices is dedicated to compassionate legal guidance coupled with aggressive advocacy, representing only the interests of clients, not prosecutors or insurance companies. Suzuki Law Offices is located at 2929 E. Camelback Rd, Suite 224, Phoenix, AZ 85016. For more information, visit https://www.suzukilawoffices.com/.

