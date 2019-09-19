Richard J. Whitby Joins ALTR Created Diamonds as Chief Financial Officer

Whitby's move to the world's leading high-tech created diamond company is emblematic of the ongoing disruption in the diamond industry as consumer interest continues to grow for lab-grown gems.

"I'm thrilled to make the move to ALTR," said Whitby. "Lab-grown diamonds are a major innovation that is breathing new life into the diamond industry, and I look forward to applying my expertise to the future of this field at this exciting time."

"Bringing Richard on board marks a pivotal point for ALTR as we continue our global expansion amidst a shift in the industry," said Amish Shah, founder and president of ALTR. "Richard brings meaningful executive experience increasing the forward momentum of large international diamond businesses, and I'm confident his contributions will be key in helping us continue to grow and innovate in our category and the industry itself."

Whitby received his Bachelor of Science degree with Honors in Biology from the University of Nottingham, and is qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He resides in Dubai.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

The pioneer of the global lab-grown diamond revolution, ALTR Created Diamonds and its parent company, R.A. Riam, combine an 85-year legacy of expertise in the diamond industry with cutting-edge proprietary technology to create the purest form of diamonds – Type IIA – known to man. Led by third-generation diamantaire Amish Shah, ALTR is the world's only vertically integrated created diamond house. The company's 48 patents on its unique, award-winning cuts deliver bigger, more brilliant diamonds of unparalleled quality. With headquarters in New York City, ALTR's global retail presence spans 35 countries. For more information, visit altr.nyc.

