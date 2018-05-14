Richard Kaufman Joins BetaZi as Managing Director Business Development

Kaufman joins BetaZi with over 30 years of business development expertise. He has extensive oil and gas experience with a keen understanding of evolving issues impacting upstream and midstream sectors and related financial markets. In advance of joining BetaZi, Kaufman was Consultant to the oil & gas industry and prior to that, Managing Director with a number of prominent Regional and International Investment Banks. In between his banking career, Kaufman also worked six years with Shell Trading as Origination Manager in its Producer Services Group. Kaufman will work out of BetaZi's Houston office.

About BetaZi

BetaZi is an innovative oil & gas production forecasting company, with the proven ability to create and develop unbiased type curve analysis by using 21st century advances in computer science. Only BetaZi's transformative and patented algorithm uses artificial intelligence, physics and statistics to interpret big production data with unparalleled speed to arrive at highly accurate reserve estimates and asset valuations. BetaZi has the ability to perform custom forecasts in support of specific transactions (BZO), a Basin-specific forecast bundle (BasinAlpha) and a custom install of BetaZi software that clients control and run in-house (bzOnSite).

Welcome to the Future.

