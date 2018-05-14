Richard Kaufman Joins BetaZi as Managing Director Business Development

TRUCKEE, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaZi LLC, a transformative production forecasting company to the oil & gas industry announces that Richard Kaufman recently joined the company as Managing Director - Business Development. BetaZi's CEO, Janette Conradson, commented that "BetaZi looks forward to expanding its marketing efforts to a broader base of oil & gas industry participants and is excited that Kaufman will play a central role in originating and developing the company's long-range client engagement goals."
Kaufman joins BetaZi with over 30 years of business development expertise. He has extensive oil and gas experience with a keen understanding of evolving issues impacting upstream and midstream sectors and related financial markets. In advance of joining BetaZi, Kaufman was Consultant to the oil & gas industry and prior to that, Managing Director with a number of prominent Regional and International Investment Banks. In between his banking career, Kaufman also worked six years with Shell Trading as Origination Manager in its Producer Services Group. Kaufman will work out of BetaZi's Houston office.
About BetaZi
BetaZi is an innovative oil & gas production forecasting company, with the proven ability to create and develop unbiased type curve analysis by using 21st century advances in computer science. Only BetaZi's transformative and patented algorithm uses artificial intelligence, physics and statistics to interpret big production data with unparalleled speed to arrive at highly accurate reserve estimates and asset valuations. BetaZi has the ability to perform custom forecasts in support of specific transactions (BZO), a Basin-specific forecast bundle (BasinAlpha) and a custom install of BetaZi software that clients control and run in-house (bzOnSite).
Welcome to the Future.
Janette Conradson
Chief Executive Officer
BetaZi LLC
(530) 587-3858
jconradson@betazi.com
BetaZi.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-kaufman-joins-betazi-as-managing-director-business-development-300646790.html
SOURCE BetaZi LLC
Share this article