Richard Kim Medicine Uses Patients' Blood and Stem Cells to Treat Chronic Pain

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Kim, M.D., of Richard Kim Medicine in Saratoga Springs, New York, says a patient's cells provide the best way to help the body heal itself from chronic pain associated with musculoskeletal injuries, degenerative disorders, and sports- or activity-related injuries, so patients can return to pain-free, active living.

Dr. Kim focuses his practice on a new approach to care, including nonsurgical orthopedics and regenerative medicine. He believes in starting with the least invasive options to treat any disease or condition before progressing to more invasive procedures.

New Approach to Care

Dr. Kim has helped more thousands of patients from Buffalo, New York, to Springfield, Massachusetts, and New York City to Canada — and everywhere in between — by providing expert care that helps the body heal itself so his patients can get back to enjoying their active lives.

"My fundamental approach to practicing medicine begins with a thorough diagnosis and then offering my patients the most conservative, advanced options for care," says Dr. Kim.

Dr. Kim says that thanks to advances in regenerative medicine, he's successfully addressing problems affecting his patients' bones, joints, muscles, nerves, and tendons without surgery.

Until recently, joint replacement surgery was frequently the only option offered to help patients regain mobility in their knees and hips. Arthritis in other joints often elicited no treatment options at all.

Healing Patients With Their Blood and Stem Cells

As science and medicine advance, physicians like Dr. Kim are harnessing their patients' power to heal themselves through the use of blood and stem cells that can help repair and regrow tissues that are damaged by injury, disease or the wear and tear of aging.

Dr. Kim begins by extracting these substances, combining them in a concentrated form and injecting the combination into the area where a patient's tissue has degenerated.

Read more about the non-invasive procedure and what to expect here.

"Practicing at the non-cutting edge of medicine, in the form of regenerative therapies, I make use of the body's best raw materials, which include bone marrow aspirate, lipoaspirate and platelet-rich plasma (PRP)," he adds.

Dr. Kim says that for most patients, regenerative therapies help get them back to pain-free living and being as active as they once were.

The staff at Richard Kim Medicine works with patients according to a personalized treatment plan and timeline to make their recovery successful.

Helping Patients Return to Pain-Free, Active Living

Dr. Kim treats active adults who are dealing with chronic pain issues — everything from a degenerative disc and joint disease to ACL and meniscus tears — to enjoy a pain-free lifestyle. Each patient has a unique story to tell.

Tom, a patient from Cambridge, New York, and an avid cross-country skier and rower, was dreading a recommended knee replacement surgery that would have increased his mobility but limited his range of motion.

After a PRP injection and stem cell therapy, Tom can do almost anything he wants, and he's still rowing and skiing competitively.

Read Tom's story here.

Phyllis of Saratoga Springs, New York, experienced pain in her knee during cardio rehabilitation following a kidney transplant. Due to her medical history, her physicians told her that knee replacement surgery wasn't an option.

After hearing Dr. Kim's guest segment on WAMC's Medical Monday discussing regenerative therapies, she was fascinated by the science and met with him for a consult.

Dr. Kim used a portable ultrasound machine to diagnose the arthritis issues in Phyllis' knees, fingers, and neck. He developed a non-invasive treatment plan, which included PRP injections in her knees to help her regain mobility while providing much-needed pain relief.

Read Phyllis' story here.

To learn if you're a good candidate for stem cell therapy or PRP injections, or to learn more about Richard Kim Medicine, visit RichardKimMedicine.com.

About Richard Kim, M.D., of Richard Kim Medicine

Dr. Kim is board-certified in Internal and Sports Medicine and certified in Regenerative Medicine. His practice focuses on helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. He hails from the West Coast, but he and his family now call the Capital District home.

A graduate of the University of Washington and Albany Medical College, he has a sharp, analytical approach to medicine, coupled with a laid-back West Coast vibe.

Dr. Kim is the team physician for USA Rugby. Locally, he serves as the medical director for the Saratoga Sevens Rugby Tournament and the Saratoga Palio Half Marathon and 5K.

Media Contact:

Renée Hewitt

Hewitt PR for Richard Kim Medicine

917.965.8712

renee@reneehewitt.com

Related Images

richard-kim-medicine.png

Richard Kim Medicine

Richard Kim, M.D., of Richard Kim Medicine in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is board-certified in Internal and Sports Medicine and certified in Regenerative Medicine.

richard-kim-m-d-of-richard-kim.jpg

Richard Kim, M.D., of Richard Kim Medicine

Richard Kim, M.D., of Richard Kim Medicine in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is board-certified in Internal and Sports Medicine and certified in Regenerative Medicine.

Related Links

Richard Kim Medicine

A New Approach to Care

SOURCE Richard Kim Medicine

Related Links

http://www.RichardKimMedicine.com

