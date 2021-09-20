Richard L. Gordon, DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VOORHEES, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard L. Gordon, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor for his outstanding achievements and credentials in medicine and his professional excellence at Hackensack Anesthesiology Associates.

Richard L. Gordon

Having led an impressive career for over 50 years, Dr. Richard L. Gordon is a fellowship-trained and board-certified Hematologist specializing in blood disorders and the medical treatment of malignancies. He is currently seeing patients at Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C. located at 705 White Horse Road, Suite D105 in Voorhees, NJ 08043. Utilizing his extensive medical background, Dr. Gordon is highly committed to providing the best possible care. He has admitting privileges at Virtua Marlton Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, and Virtua Voorhees Hospital.



Among his academic achievements, Dr. Gordon received his Bachelor of Science degree at The American University in Washington D.C. and graduated medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree in 1968. He went on to complete his internship and residency at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan. Subsequently, he completed a fellowship at Hahnemann University Hospital.



A distinguished Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists, Dr. Gordon is board-certified in internal medicine hematology and medical oncology by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. He remains abreast of his field's latest advancements by maintaining active memberships with the American Osteopathy Society, the New Jersey Osteopathy Society, and the American Osteopathic Association.



As a testament to his professional excellence over five decades, Dr. Gordon is the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2018) and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018).



On a personal note, Dr. Gordon enjoys gardening, collecting antiques, and spending time with his grandchildren. He also devotes his time to supporting dog adoption.



Dr. Gordon dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife, Jamie, his children, and his grandchildren. He thanks them all for their love and support.



To learn more, please visit https://newjersey.jeffersonhealth.org/physician/richard-l-gordon-do.



