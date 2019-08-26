CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard L. Tewell is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Art as Owner of Custom Art Designs, LLC.

A classically trained artist, specializing in stained glass art, glass engraving, egg engravings, watercolor, note cards and oil paintings, Mr. Tewell has dedicated his professional life to providing others with beautiful artwork to enhance their homes. Mr. Tewell has over forty years of experience as an artist; his ability to work with a wide assortment of media sets him apart, as his work is undeniably unique and specifically tailored to the desires of each client. He learned how to stain glass thirty-years ago, and now hosts stained glass classes for beginners to advanced students.

Owned by Mr. Tewell, Custom Art Designs, LLC offers an extensive line of predesigned and customized greeting and note cards. Purchases include watercolor, oil-painted canvases, glass engravings, egg engravings, and innovative pieces when requested.

When time permits, Mr. Tewell is charitable towards the Shiners Crippled Children's Hospital. He enjoys training Doberman Pinschers and working with quarter horses. He is currently learning to ride with Western Dressage Principles. He was previously a member of the NCPDP.

Mr. Tewell has two sons, one granddaughter and two grandsons. He would like to dedicate this recognition to Georgie Cunningham, a longtime friend and a wonder Teacher of Stain Glass, and in loving memory of Kate Eshleman Piper City of Illinois who never gave up on him as a child and encouraged him to pursue art.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

