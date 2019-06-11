Richard Lanigan Re-elected President at 28ᵗʰ OPEIU Convention

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delegates to the Office and Professional Employees International Union's 28th Convention have re-elected Richard Lanigan as president for a four-year term. Also re-elected to her fourth term was Secretary-Treasurer Mary Mahoney.

Since becoming president, Lanigan, who also serves as business manager of OPEIU Local 153 in New York and is a member of the AFL-CIO Executive Council, has implemented an innovative union model that focuses on building local union power to organize a new generation of working people. He also has found new ways to improve the lives of OPEIU members, including the development of an OPEIU 401(k) program and national health plan.

Approximately 300 OPEIU labor leaders representing 103,000 members from throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are attending the convention, being held June 10-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speakers at the convention, themed "A New Model for a New Union," will include former Secretary of Labor (1993-1997) Robert Reich; 2018 Democratic nominee for governor of the state of Florida Andrew Gillum; the first woman elected president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, Stephanie Bloomingdale; Arizona #RedForEd leader Noah Karvelis; and Solidarity Center Executive Director Shawna Bader-Blau.

