Richard Laurence Nass, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Laurence Nass, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Doctor for his years of excellent work in the medical field and his dedication to his practice, Richard Nass MD. Sinus, Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist.

Richard Nass MD Sinus, Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist is located primarily in Midtown Manhattan on Madison Avenue, with a new location in East Hampton. As a highly trained otolaryngologist, Dr. Nass treats ear, nose, and throat conditions, including sinus infections, sinusitis/sinus disease, snoring and sleep apnea, and nasal breathing problems. He performs non-surgical and surgical procedures, including Sinuva and Propel. In addition to his role at his private practice, he serves as a clinical associate professor of otolaryngology at New York University School of Medicine, where he teaches ENT residents.



With a career spanning four decades, Dr. Nass has garnered a laudable reputation as one of New York City's top ENT specialists. He has led a lifetime of accomplishments, having been among the first US doctors to endoscopic sinus diagnosis, treatment, and surgery. He studied the condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and at the University of Graz in Austria.



Among his academic achievements, Dr. Nass earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Franklin and Marshall College and a Doctorate of Medicine degree at NYU School of Medicine. Then, he trained as a general surgical intern and an otolaryngology resident at Bellevue Hospital.



A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Nass also serves as an honorary NYC police surgeon. To stay up to date in his field, he is an active member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology, the American Rhinologic Association, and the American Academy of Otolaryngologic Allergies.



A noted humanitarian, Dr. Nass is the campaign creator of Wanda's Fund for Kids. The campaign raises funds for the Child Life programs at NYU Langone Medical Center, which provides therapeutic and expressive art activities for hospitalized children. This includes toys for children in isolation, games for inpatient and outpatient playrooms, art and craft materials, and coping kits for the ER and clinical areas.

For more information, please visit: www.drrichardnass.com and www.nyulangone.org.



