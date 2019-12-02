OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Marizan joins Amatus Health as the Vice President of Revenue Cycles. Marizan has more than 25 years' experience working in healthcare. His expertise is in increasing market share and economic value, supporting the development of new programs and technologies, improving the health and satisfaction of patients, and more.

Marizan has a strong understanding of the healthcare system, and the ability to lead diverse teams to success. He has years of experience helping teams respond to the increasing pressures associated with growth. As Amatus Health grows fast, Marizan will be able to leverage this ability.

"I am excited to join Amatus, a growing organization working in a very needed space," says Marizan. "Amatus has a strong vision, and a desire to be helpful to their clients." Marizan says his goal is to assist Amatus in this mission and growth.

Amatus Health CEO Mark Gold believes Marizan's background and expertise will be a great asset to Amatus. "Richard has a wide range of experience in the healthcare sector, from the financial, to the technical, to the operational," says Gold. "There is so much opportunity for him to assist us, at a time when we are growing quickly. We are very excited to welcome him on board."

Amatus Health is a national healthcare organization that offers management services in Licensing and Compliance, Revenue Cycle Management, Business Development, Marketing, and Recovery Centers.

