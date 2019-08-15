Richard Merino Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard to the Ankura community. His extensive knowledge, broad expertise and impressive skillset will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and expand our healthcare offerings to payors and providers," said Mary Beth Edwards , Senior Managing Director. "With a proven track record of helping clients address their most complex healthcare program challenges, Richard will have an immediate impact on the way we tackle client issues and deliver the innovative solutions clients have come to expect from our teams."

At Ankura, Mr. Merino will help develop and shape the direction of the firm's healthcare offerings to payors. He will advance Ankura's focus on adding post-event operational advisory skills to assist health plan and pharmacy benefit manager clients transform their people, processes and systems after events such as litigations, investigations and government enforcement actions. Mr. Merino also will extend Ankura's market leadership position in the areas of compliance, disputes and investigative services. Ankura brings together experts in Regulatory Compliance, Strategy & Performance, Data Analytics, and M&A Advisory teams with the goal to be on the front end of strategic planning of new market and product entry, M&A strategy and board advisory for healthcare payors and providers.

Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Merino served as a Managing Director in PricewaterhouseCoopers' risk assurance segment and was responsible for the firm's national healthcare compliance practice. His experience over the past two decades has focused on Medicare and Medicaid plan sponsors, commercial managed care entities, hospital and provider practice organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other healthcare related entities.

"Ankura is a standout firm with a strong emphasis on collaboration and commitment to client success, and I am incredibly excited to be joining a firm full of talented and passionate professionals," said Richard Merino. "The healthcare industry faces a slew of complex situations and Ankura's multidisciplinary teams, approach and collaborative culture fuel innovative and tailored solutions in both proactive and reactive payer client situations. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at Ankura to develop innovative and effective solutions to client challenges."

