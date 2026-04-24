Richard Names Jenni McCarthy as Vice President of Business Development, Western U.S.

CHICAGO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Purpose Builders, a national purpose-driven general contractor committed to building structures that strengthen communities, advance healthcare, and drive innovation, today announced that Jennifer "Jenni" McCarthy has joined the organization as Vice President of Business Development, leading the company's private-sector growth strategy across the Western United States.

The hire marks a deliberate step in Richard's expansion strategy. As the company scales its national footprint across private-sector practices, the caliber of its leadership team has become a direct reflection of the projects it can pursue. Attracting someone of McCarthy's depth is both an outcome of that growth and a catalyst for what comes next.

McCarthy brings nearly three decades of business development experience in the commercial construction industry, with a track record that spans West Coast market expansions, complex multi-sector pursuits, and transformational client relationships. Throughout her career, she has consistently operated at the highest levels of the industry, leading teams to capture hundreds of millions in project volume, closing landmark deals that redefined her firms' market positions, and pioneering entry into Life Sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors that few peers were positioned to pursue. Her expertise is not transactional. It is relational, strategic, and built on a genuine ability to listen beyond the stated scope by interpreting what a client truly needs and translating that into a build that captures their vision at its fullest.

What distinguishes McCarthy in a competitive field is the way she approaches client relationships. She doesn't simply respond to what is asked, she invests in understanding the culture, the mission, and the unspoken priorities of the organizations she serves. Across sectors including healthcare and wellness, advanced manufacturing, commercial development, and life sciences, she has built a reputation for connecting with clients at a level that transforms a construction engagement into a lasting partnership. That instinct, to listen more carefully, probe more thoughtfully, and deliver more completely, aligns directly with Richard's own philosophy of building with purpose.

"With Jenni joining our team, we gain nearly three decades of carefully nurtured relationships and an instinct for understanding what clients need, even what they haven't said yet. She doesn't just pursue work; she builds the kind of trust that turns a single project into a long-term partnership. Her depth across healthcare, wellness, and advanced manufacturing brings a dimension to our West Coast development that will directly shape the scale and complexity of what we can pursue and win. We're building something meaningful here and Jenni is exactly the kind of leader this moment calls for." — Jed Richard, Founder & CEO, Richard Purpose Builders

McCarthy reflected on what drew her to the organization after a distinguished career at the industry's highest levels:

"After 26 years in this industry, you develop a clear sense of what exceptional looks like, not just in the work, but in the people and the culture behind it. What stood out to me about Richard is that the values aren't posted on a wall. They're visible in the day-to-day: in how the team shows up for each other, how they engage with clients, and the genuine commitment to doing excellent work with transparency, gratitude, and resilience. That combination is rare. Building something that matters, with people you respect, in a way you're proud of made this an easy decision." — Jenni McCarthy, VP of Business Development, Richard Purpose Builders

McCarthy will lead private-sector business development pursuits across the Western United States. Her work will complement Richard's dominant federal practice, the company's largest and most established area of national operation, and positions the firm to pursue a broader range of complex, high-impact private-sector projects as it continues to grow.

About Richard Purpose Builders

Founded by Jed Richard, Richard is a national, purpose-driven general contracting and construction management firm headquartered in Chicago, IL, with offices in San Diego, CA and Colorado Springs, CO. Recognized as one of America's fastest-growing construction companies and a best place to work, Richard delivers complex, high-impact projects nationwide across both federal and private-sector markets. Guided by its Purpose Builder mission, Richard builds structures that enhance the impact its clients have in the world. For more information, visit richardgroup.com.

Media Contact: Nancy Flemm, [email protected]

Questions? Reach Jenni McCarthy at [email protected] or 760-707-2582

SOURCE Richard Group