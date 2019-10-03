Richard Nixon Foundation and Wilson Center Launch the Inaugural Nixon Forum on U.S.-China Relations

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richard Nixon Foundation and the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars are launching the inaugural Nixon Forum on U.S.-China Relations to examine the state of one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world today.

The Forum will take place on October 17th from 9:00am-4:30pm at the Wilson Center in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center located at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20004.

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger will open the Nixon Forum with keynote remarks at 9:00am, followed by a discussion with Nixon Foundation President Hugh Hewitt and Wilson Center President Congresswoman Jane Harman. The luncheon keynote address will be delivered by U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D) of Delaware.

Other conference participants include:

Dan Blumenthal , director of Asian Studies, American Enterprise Institute

, director of Asian Studies, American Enterprise Institute Bob Davis , senior editor, The Wall Street Journal

, senior editor, Chas Freeman , Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs (1993-94) and principal American interpreter during President Richard Nixon's groundbreaking visit to China in 1972

, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs (1993-94) and principal American interpreter during President groundbreaking visit to in 1972 Jonathan Hillman , Director of the Reconnecting Asia Project, Center for Strategic and International Studies

, Director of the Reconnecting Asia Project, Center for Strategic and International Studies Winston Lord , U.S. Ambassador to China (1985-1989) and Special Assistant to the National Security Advisor (1970-73)

, U.S. Ambassador to (1985-1989) and Special Assistant to the National Security Advisor (1970-73) Stapleton Roy , U.S. Ambassador to China (1991-1995) and Founding Director Emeritus and a Distinguished Scholar at the Wilson Center's Kissinger Institute on China and the United States

, U.S. Ambassador to (1991-1995) and Founding Director Emeritus and a Distinguished Scholar at the Wilson Center's Kissinger Institute on and Edward Wong , diplomatic and international correspondent for The New York Times

, diplomatic and international correspondent for Nina Shea , Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

The Nixon Forum is a new annual "state of the relationship" conference focused on the United States and China. These annual conferences will offer senior government officials, business leaders, diplomats, scholars, and historians from the two countries a regular forum to continue dialogue and nurture a bilateral relationship, whatever the current geopolitical circumstances may be.

The launch of the Nixon Forum marks a return to the nation's capital for the Richard Nixon Foundation, which is now under the leadership of President and CEO Hugh Hewitt.

"The Nixon approach of pragmatic realism needs to be applied to the issues of today," Hewitt said. "Having a Washington presence will put the Nixon Foundation in a position to offer influence and impact on policy as it is developed, particularly in foreign policy."

For media coverage opportunities at The Nixon Forum:

Ryan McKenna, Wilson Center

224158@email4pr.com

202-691-4217

For general Nixon Foundation inquiries:

Joe Lopez, Richard Nixon Foundation

714-364-1147

SOURCE Richard Nixon Foundation