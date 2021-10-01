Richard Orsinger Selected to Texas Bar Association's Hall of Legends

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Texas attorney Richard R. Orsinger, name partner in the Family Law boutique Orsinger, Nelson, Downing and Anderson (ONDA), has been inducted into the State Bar of Texas Family Law Hall of Legends in recognition of his significant contributions to the practice of law.

The Hall of Legends honors attorneys with a minimum of 40 years in practice and who have had a positive and important impact on Family Law in Texas. Mr. Orsinger, who leads ONDA's San Antonio office, is just the 22nd attorney selected to the Hall of Legends.

"Richard is someone who truly stands head and shoulders above others in this profession, primarily for his willingness to share his knowledge and experiences in order to elevate the profession," said ONDA managing partner Scott Downing. "It is no secret that Texas has a number of outstanding Family Law attorneys, many of whom have benefitted significantly from his largesse. He is a true legend of the Texas bar."

Among the most respected Family Law attorneys in Texas for his work in high profile and groundbreaking cases, Mr. Orsinger also is a prolific writer and speaker on legal topics. He authored an authoritative 900-page treatise on Texas civil appellate procedure. He was Chief Editor of the State Bar of Texas' Texas Supreme Court Practice Manual and a two-volume work on the use of experts in Family Law litigation.

His accomplishments as a legal writer and researcher were recognized with the Texas Bar Foundation's prestigious Dan Rugeley Price Memorial Award. He also has earned the State Bar of Texas Family Law Section's Dan R. Price Award and the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists' Sam Emison Award for outstanding contributions to Family Law.

Having written and presented more than 250 Continuing Legal Education articles, he is one of just two attorneys to have twice earned the College of the State Bar of Texas' Franklin Jones Best CLE Article Award and is the recipient of a Gene Cavin Award for Excellence in CLE from the State Bar of Texas. He also received a State Bar of Texas Presidential Citation for "innovative leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence for continuing legal education."

Throughout his career, Mr. Orsinger regularly has been honored among the state's Top 100 attorneys in the Texas Super Lawyers legal guide, as well as among the top Family Law and appellate attorneys by The Best Lawyers in America.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

