Richard P. Hastings Recognized as Platinum Client Champion by Martindale-Hubbell

Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™, the gold standard in attorney ratings, have recognized lawyers for their strong legal ability and high ethical standards for more than a century. Attorneys looking to refer a client, as well as individuals researching lawyers for their own legal needs, use these ratings to identify, evaluate and select the most appropriate lawyer for their legal issue.

Attorney Hastings concentrates his practice on personal injury law representing seriously injured victims and wrongful death estates, in a variety of accidents cases. Attorney Hastings has been nationally recognized for his success and has received numerous awards, including: Nation's Top Attorneys by the National Association of Distinguished Council; AV Rated by Martindale; a superb 10/10 AVVO Rating; Top 10 Attorneys in Connecticut for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys; New England Super Lawyer; Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum; Member of Martindale's Bar Registry of Preeminent Lawyers; Top Rated Lawyers by the American Lawyer; Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Connecticut by the National Trial Lawyers; and Rue's Rating Best Attorneys in America. For more information about this recognitions, please visit his biography at www.hcwlaw.com.

Attorney Hastings is also dedicated to spreading his knowledge and educating other injury lawyers. He has written and published 12 books and hundreds of articles and videos on accident and personal injury law. He has co-authored books that have reached number one on Amazon and is a member of the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors. Mr. Hastings has also received patent pending approval for his business method patent, "Personal Injury File Acquisition Method, Client Education Program and Case Referral System." He also teaches lawyers across the country how to maximize the value of their client's personal injury cases.

Attorney Hastings graduated from Fordham University School of Law, and has been trained as a mediator at Harvard Law School, The Center for Mediation in Law and Quinnipiac Law School. Additionally, he has received Advanced Negotiation Training through Harvard Law School and Advanced Mediation Training Through Windsor Faculty of Law in Toronto, Canada and at MIT.

