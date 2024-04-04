Richard Petretti joins Schimenti as Director of Estimating to Lead Firmwide Cost & Estimating Strategies

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Petretti, a recognized estimating and cost analysis leader in the construction industry, has joined Schimenti as Director of Estimating. Bringing over 20 years of experience, Petretti is a highly regarded leader within New York Metro and national markets on significant projects spanning the retail and commercial sectors across the country. His local and national expertise aligns with Schimenti's ten-year growth plan, focusing on expanding the market share of larger projects and subcontractor partnerships in new geographies and sectors.

Rich will provide leadership to the estimating and preconstruction team, strengthen our trade partner relationships, and deliver cost-effective and value-based solutions to our clients. His addition to Schimenti's Leadership Team emphasizes the company's dedication to continued stable and strategic growth. He is well-positioned to further our mission of redefining the customer service standard in the construction industry to Build Different.

"We are delighted to have Rich on the team. Our clients are making significant capital investments, and Rich will enhance our ability to provide solutions to increasingly complex challenges and identify and mitigate risks before starting work on-site. We are in a period of growth and change. Rich is an important addition to supporting our journey forward."

- James Harrison, Vice President

Prior to joining Schimenti, Rich served as Director of Purchasing at Shawmut Design & Construction and has a proven track record for delivering cost-effective solutions for various construction challenges. He is skilled in developing estimates for premiere clients of all sizes and scopes, notably Apple, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, and Lucid Motors. Rich also volunteers on the Executive Leadership Council for Autism Speaks, which supports multiple fundraisers throughout the year, particularly in April for World Autism Month.

"I'm thrilled to join Schimenti, a firm renowned for its exceptional service and adaptability in a rapidly evolving market. I will focus on enhancing preconstruction and cost management strategies, aligning with the company's commitment to growth and excellence. I'm committed to leading the estimating department's success, ensuring we consistently deliver outstanding value to our clients."

– Richard Petretti, Director of Estimating

About Schimenti Construction Company

Schimenti Construction Company is an industry-leading construction firm operating nationally across the retail, hospitality, development, corporate & commercial, and entertainment sectors. Schimenti is employee-owned, and with a team of 260+ expert builders, each employee has a vested interest in the success of the company and the clients and projects we serve.

Schimenti is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Rye Brook, NY, and Irvine, CA. Delivering projects in over 17 states across the country, Schimenti takes a solutions-based approach, recognizing our responsibility to build better for our people, clients, and communities.

