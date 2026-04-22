Richard Rawlings' Can-Am Maverick X3 Auction on DirtHammer.com!

MARYVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Rawlings, star of the Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud and the mind behind Gas Monkey Garage, is auctioning his personal Can-Am Maverick X3 Max X RS Turbo RR on DirtHammer.com at no reserve! Known for his clean custom hot rods, the Dallas-based builder and entrepreneur built a reputation for bringing Texas style to the vintage custom car scene.

Gas Monkey Garage 2023 Can-Am Maverick X3 for auction on DirtHammer.com. (PRNewsfoto/DirtHammer)

Rawlings' 2023 Can-Am is no exception with a long list of aftermarket parts that includes a massive, 11-speaker stereo, 35-inch tires, and a full street legal kit. With 200 horsepower, room for the whole family, and less than 2,000 miles on the odometer, Rawlings' Maverick X3 is everything you'd expect from a Gas Monkey build. Interested buyers can see the full build sheet at DirtHammer.com.

"This is my personal 2023 Can-Am," Rawlings said. "I have added the best of the best of everything to it, and I'm stoked to be selling it at NO RESERVE on DirtHammer.com!"

The two-week auction starts at 6:00 pm EST on April 22, 2026 and closes two weeks later at 6:00 pm EST on May 6, 2026. For more information, including a full image gallery and video walkaround, check out the full listing here!

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SOURCE DirtHammer