Richard Runyon is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SEATTLE, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Runyon is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Professional for his work as Senior Investigator and Analyst.

Mr. Runyon earned a criminal justice degree at California State University, which he notes is where he discovered his love for science. He returned to California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, and earned a K-12 teaching credential along with his Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Science degree in biology.

According to Mr. Runyon, he worked as a biology instructor at the College of the Redwoods, a public community college with its main campus in Eureka, CA, and Allan Hancock College, a public community college in Santa Maria, CA, before becoming an environmental health specialist for Santa Barbara County. He also worked as a facilities coordinator for Lockheed Martin Space Operations Command.

Mr. Runyon noted that before joining the Food and Drug Administration, he spent more than a decade as a senior scientist for Halliburton NUS Corporation and held an adjunct faculty position at Chapman University, a private research university in Orange, CA. He is also a retired investigator and senior analyst for the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), working there from 2000 until 2014.

Mr. Runyon is considered an expert in handling risk management, food, and interstate travel cases for the FDA. His experience includes international investigations of melamine-contaminated pet food and work on Mexican petrochemical plants with NUS. He is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world's largest multidisciplinary scientific organization. According to Mr. Runyon, the AAAS seeks to "advance science, engineering, and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all people."

Mr. Runyon credits his success to perseverance, flexibility, and passion for travel to provide community education on his specialty topics.

