Richard Runyon's 'A Story to Tell' Part 6 Sets the Platinum Standard for Q1 2024

Reaching its midpoint, 'A Story to Tell' Part 6 secures Platinum Flagship status for Q1 2024, bolstering Richard Runyon's legacy and the success of his renowned interview cycle. His 'Storybook' web series and a packed 2024-25 release schedule await.

SEATTLE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Runyon unveils 'A Story to Tell' Part 6, marking the midway milestone of his acclaimed travelogue series with a unique Caribbean and Latin American twist. Embark on an exhilarating journey through Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saint Kitts and Nevis in the latest chapter of Richard Runyon's captivating interview series.

"Reaching the halfway point of this landmark series is a monumental achievement," shares S.W. Miliano, CEO/President of The Stone Register ("TSR") and longstanding member of the Forbes Business Council. "It symbolizes not only the depth of Richard 's storytelling prowess, but also the excitement these true stories deliver."

Richard Runyon and his team want the reader in the driver's seat the whole time!

Runyon adds: "I hope I've succeeded at creating a little universe that my readers can lose themselves in, reliving these experiences with me."

During a short break before things picks back up with "A Story to Tell" Part 7, the highly anticipated web series, 'Richard Runyon's Storybook,' will premiere. It is an audiovisual delight that aims to push boundaries, while entertaining and expanding its host's message.

Like its predecessor, this new installment stands as the official Platinum Flagship article for Q1 2024, maintaining Runyon's prestigious Platinum status for two consecutive quarters (a rarity indeed).

As of this writing, Runyon's 'A Story to Tell' has accumulated 12,303,580 news impressions, and his official website has welcomed over 2.2 million visits in only 12 months, not counting the high traffic in previous years. We think you'll agree that Richard Runyon is poised to keep riding the continuous wave of content and exposure through 2024 and well into the future!

Discover 'A Story to Tell' Part 6 today.

