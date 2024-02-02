Richard Tremblay Appointed President of Pulp and Tissue Business Unit at Paper Excellence Group

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Paper Excellence Group today announced that it has appointed Richard Tremblay to President of its pulp and tissue business unit. The appointment is effective immediately.

Throughout the last year, Mr. Tremblay has served as Senior Vice President, Pulp, Paper, and Tissue Operations within the Paper Excellence Group's pulp and tissue business unit. Prior to the acquisition of Resolute Forest Products ("Resolute") by the Paper Excellence Group, through its subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"), Mr. Tremblay was a valued Resolute leader, previously serving in numerous positions, including Senior Vice President, Pulp and Paper Operations. Prior to joining Resolute in June 2011, he served as general manager of several mills at Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation between 2002 and 2011.

The Pulp & Tissue business unit consists of all legacy Resolute pulp, paper and tissue operations as well as the non-integrated Paper Excellence Canada pulp mills. Mr. Tremblay will report to the Paper Excellence Group management board, chaired by Non-Executive Chairman John Williams.

Mr. Williams stated, "On behalf of the board, I would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Richard Tremblay on his appointment to this critical role. Richard brings significant and valuable experience in this space, as evidenced by his long career holding leadership positions in the pulp and paper industry. With his unwavering dedication and profound leadership driving the company forward, we look to a future marked by innovation, progress and operational success."

About The Paper Excellence Group

The Paper Excellence Group is a privately held manufacturer of pulp, paper, packaging, tissue and wood products, with a workforce of more than 21,300 in its nearly 60 locations across the Americas and Europe. The Group produces nearly 12.4 million tons of pulp, paper, and packaging annually and has an annual production capacity of close to 3.2 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Through its individual business units, Paper Excellence Canada Holdings Corporation, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products Inc., the Group leverages its operational excellence and sustainable high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of its customers around the world.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a leading producer of a diverse range of wood, pulp, tissue and paper products, which are marketed in more than 60 countries. The company operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada and has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Headquartered in Montreal (Quebec), the company is part of the Paper Excellence Group. To learn more, visit www.resolutefp.com.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens. With approximately 6,200 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina and Domtar is part of the Paper Excellence group of companies. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

