Richard W. Fisher Books Provide Hope for Students Who Have Fallen Behind and Have Given Up on Math

The last several months have taken a toll on millions of students' math progress. Many have fallen behind and have struggled to the point of giving up. This has reached a crisis stage.

"Intel Innovations in Teaching Award" winning math teacher Richard W. Fisher has created some amazing math materials to turn this around. With 31 years of experience in the classroom, he knows what it takes to ensure student success in math.

Basic Math Skills Rescue, Part 2 Basic Math Skills Rescue, Part 1

Each lesson in his materials is carefully worded in easy-to-understand language, and each lesson also includes a video tutorial taught by the author. These tutorials ensure solid understanding of each lesson.

For elementary students, he has just released an Algebra-readiness program entitled Basic Math Rescue.

There are three clusters of essential math skills that all students need to learn and master. These are the foundational skills that will gradually lead children to success in algebra. Students need to have a strong understanding of these topics. These skills are aptly called the Critical Foundations of Algebra.

With a strong background in these areas, students will be prepared for success in algebra and beyond. The importance of a student's success in algebra cannot be over emphasized. Algebra is the gateway subject that will equip students to take more advanced math, science, and technical classes. Success in algebra opens many doors to a higher education and a rewarding career; lack of success in algebra will sadly result in these doors staying closed.

For algebra students who are struggling, No-nonsense Algebra is the ideal solution. This book will bring them up to speed fast.

Finally, for parents who want to help their kids with math but are a little rusty, Math Refresher for Adults is the perfect tool.

Many of Fisher's materials are also available in Spanish and bilingual editions. All of Fisher's materials are available at www.mathessentials.net as well as Amazon.

