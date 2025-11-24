Richard Weissman of The Learning Experience Elected to International Franchise Association Board of Directors

Weissman will help lead the oldest and largest global franchise association, bringing a range of experience in franchising and contributions to the business model

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Experience®, the nation's fastest-growing educational childcare provider, today announced Richard Weissman, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Learning Experience, has been elected to serve on the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Board of Directors, leading the top organization representing franchise businesses around the world.

"Richard is an accomplished leader who represents the best of franchising—understanding the power of franchising to grow brands and support local ownership in the U.S. and around the world," said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. "I'm grateful for his volunteer service in support of the IFA mission to strengthen the franchise business model and ensure the success of our members across all sectors."

"Serving on the IFA Board of Directors is one of the highest honors a member of the franchise community can have to advance the franchise business model and the opportunities it creates," said Mary Kennedy Thompson, Chair of the IFA Board of Directors and CEO of BNI. "Richard brings a wealth of experience from across franchising's diverse ecosystem. His insight and leadership will help IFA continue to advocate for franchising and expand opportunity in the U.S. and around the world."

Richard Weissman serves as the Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of The Learning Experience , the fastest-growing childcare and early education franchise in the U.S. Since establishing the business with his family in 2001, Richard has transformed The Learning Experience into one of the largest and most respected brands in the industry. Today, the company operates more than 450 centers—the majority of them across the United States and three centers in the U.K., and an additional 250 locations in development both domestically and internationally.

In addition to his business success, Richard is a passionate philanthropist. A longtime board member of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, he has been instrumental in raising more than $10 million through The Learning Experience and personal initiatives to grant life-changing wishes. He also pioneered The Learning Experience's proprietary philanthropy curriculum, instilling values of kindness, inclusion, and community service in young children—further amplifying his impact on future generations.

"It's an incredible honor to join the IFA Board of Directors and contribute to the continued growth and success of the franchise community," said Weissman. "Franchising is a powerful engine for opportunity, empowering entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and strengthening local communities around the world. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to advance IFA's mission and help shape the future of this dynamic industry."

Weissman officially assumed his position on the IFA Board of Directors at the 2026 IFA Annual Convention in February and will serve a three-year term.

The 2026 IFA Board of Directors includes representation across industries and business lines, reflecting the diversity of the franchise business model and the breadth of IFA's membership. According to IFA data , in 2024, there were 831,000 franchise businesses in the U.S. employing nine million people and generating more than $900 billion in economic output.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 831,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.8 million direct jobs, $896.9 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About The Learning Experience

The Learning Experience is the nation's fastest-growing Academy of Early Education for children ages six weeks to six years old, with more than 430 centers open and a new location opening every week. With a greater national emphasis on educational development during the most crucial years of a child's growth, The Learning Experience places a prominent focus on programs that advance scholastic preparation. The Learning Experience prepares children academically and socially via innovative scholastic and enrichment programs such as the L.E.A.P.® curriculum, a cutting-edge proprietary approach to learning. To complement the academic curriculum, The Learning Experience utilizes various enrichment programs crucial to advancing learning and overall balance, such as philanthropy, Little Musicians, Little Engineers, Little Goal Getters, manners and etiquette, and foreign language. For more information, visit www.thelearningexperience.com .

