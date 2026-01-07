RICHARDS BUILDING SUPPLY PARTNERS WITH EAGLEVIEW TO PROVIDE CONTRACTORS INSTANT PROPERTY DATA FOR FASTER BIDDING

HOMER GLEN, Ill., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richards Building Supply, a top independent, family-owned and operated exterior building materials distributor in the United States, announced the availability of new property intelligence capabilities within the Richards Building Supply CRM, giving contractors instant access to critical data that accelerates estimating, bidding, and ordering workflows.

The enhanced CRM experience allows Richard's customers to generate accurate material quantities, streamline sales estimates and purchase orders, and prioritize leads more effectively—all directly within a single platform. Contractors benefit from faster bids, reduced manual measurements, and improved operational efficiency without added onboarding costs, long-term contracts, or hidden fees.

These new capabilities are powered in part by aerial property measurement and imagery technology from Eagleview, which Richards has integrated into its CRM as a supporting data engine. Through this integration, Richard's customers can order measurement reports directly within the CRM and instantly access property insights such as total squares, square footage, predominant pitch, and top-down and oblique aerial imagery. This value-added property intelligence strengthens Richards' ability to equip contractors with faster, more confident estimates while maintaining a seamless CRM experience.

Richards CRM is a powerful, affordable, and easy-to-use solution designed specifically for residential exterior remodeling and builder contractors. The platform includes Project Management, Instant Quoting, Invoicing, Payments, Financing, Scheduling/Dispatch, and more—helping contractors streamline operations and grow their businesses. Access to the CRM is available to all Richards Building Supply customers for stocked residential roofing and siding products.

"The enhancements to Richards Building Supply CRM represent a major step forward in how our contractors operate," said Ronald M. Guzior, CEO and President of Richards Building Supply. "By combining automation, accurate property intelligence, and integrated ordering workflows, we're enabling our customers to move faster, quote more confidently, and deliver a more professional experience to homeowners."

"The availability of Eagleview data through the Richards Building Supply CRM helps small- to medium-sized contractors deliver projects weeks faster, helping them rapidly scale their businesses," said Brady Campbell, Vice President of Business Development, Eagleview.

Richards Building Supply CRM and its integrated property intelligence capabilities are powered by Construct CRM, a leading provider of AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Construct CRM's platform is rapidly growing in the roofing, exterior trades, and home services industries such as landscaping, expanding in less than a year to power many of the top independently owned distributors, who collectively serve over 20% of all U.S. roofing contractors, among other trades.

About Richards Building Supply

Richards Building Supply is a leading distributor of exterior building materials in the United States, serving both residential and commercial construction professionals. With over 60 locations across 15 states, Richards provides a wide range of products, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, decking, and more. The company is recognized for its strong commitment to customer service, expert product knowledge, and trusted partnerships with top manufacturers. Visit www.richards-supply.com

About Construct CRM

Construct CRM is the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company provides a premium, end-to-end customer lifecycle software suite that supercharges existing ERPs with AI-driven tools, including free white-label CRMs for contractors, automated offline order processing, and seamless integration of catalogs into sales workflows—all at an outcome-based price with no license or transaction fees. Construct CRM partners with leading distributors, manufacturers, and technology providers to bring offline sales online, serving trades such as exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and landscaping internationally. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com.

