Richards Carrington Adds Trial Lawyer Lindsay Richardson for New Education Law, Student Rights Practice Area

DENVER, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial litigation and criminal defense law firm Richards Carrington is proud to announce the arrival of veteran trial lawyer Lindsay Richardson and the establishment of an education law practice area devoted to representing students and their families in matters that straddle civil law, school policy, administrative proceedings, and the juvenile criminal justice system.

Ms. Richardson is known as a tireless and effective advocate for adolescents and young adults. Her practice is devoted to ensuring that young people facing criminal charges and school disciplinary actions are afforded their constitutional right to due process and are protected from disciplinary overreach that can have lifelong consequences. Her expertise includes matters affected by the federal Title IX gender discrimination statute.

"Many schools and universities just aren't equipped to conduct a thorough and fair investigation. They really trample on student rights and bend to outside pressures in a way that can have profound, long-lasting repercussions on young people," she said. "My role is to protect the rights of the student in these situations. If it's your son or daughter, I guarantee you want due process."

Ms. Richardson notes that the current generation of students faces an uncharted disciplinary landscape shaped by widespread zero-tolerance policies, police officers on campus, and the involvement of schools in incidents that occur off-campus.

"To be effective in these matters, you've got to have a comprehensive understanding of education law, district policies, and juvenile justice law," said Richards Carrington co-founder Doug Richards. "Lindsay has all of that, plus she's an outstanding trial lawyer who has a unique understanding of the intersection of the law and students' rights."

Richards Carrington is dedicated to high-level representation and a tireless work ethic for clients in complex business litigation, as well as state and federal criminal and white-collar investigations. Based in Denver and with offices in Los Angeles, the firm provides concierge-level representation backed by a depth of trial experience found only in the country's largest firms. Richards Carrington is a responsive, agile, and fearless team of trial lawyer advocates unified by the belief that the law is a calling and a commitment, and each client is a responsibility and a privilege. Visit https://richardscarrington.com/.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

robert@androvett.com

SOURCE Richards Carrington

Related Links

https://richardscarrington.com/

