Richards Carrington Co-Founders Among 2020 Best Lawyers in America

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Richards and Chris Carrington, co-founders of the commercial litigation and criminal defense law firm Richards Carrington, have each earned selection to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and one of the most respected peer-review guides to the legal profession.

Mr. Richards' selection is based on his extensive white collar and criminal defense practice. A former state and federal prosecutor who has tried more than 100 cases to verdict, he has successfully resolved numerous high-profile matters in the courtroom, and has done key pretrial work in sensitive cases that has resulted in dismissals and decisions by prosecutors not to prosecute. In addition to the Best Lawyers recognition, he has earned honors by Colorado Super Lawyers and the companion Rising Stars, as well as an AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell.

Mr. Carrington is recognized for his commercial litigation practice, which spans nearly all aspects of business litigation, from contract and fraud disputes to legal malpractice and partition and fraudulent transfer/successor liability cases. His clients are involved in such diverse industries as financial services, legal, media and agriculture. A former state prosecutor who has tried more than 40 jury trials, he has also earned Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars recognition and an AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell.

"Chris and I are extremely proud to have been selected by our peers to The Best Lawyers in America listing this year," said Mr. Richards. "It's an honor to be acknowledged for providing nimble criminal defense and commercial litigation strategies backed behind by fearless commitment to our clients."

Best Lawyers nominated attorneys are peer-reviewed by lawyers within the same geographical region who share a practice. The publication's research team then evaluates those nominees to make the final selections.

Richards Carrington is dedicated to high-level representation and a tireless work ethic for clients in complex business litigation, as well as state and federal criminal and white-collar investigations. Based in Denver and with offices in Los Angeles, the firm provides concierge-level representation backed by a depth of trial experience found only in the country's largest firms. Richards Carrington is a responsive, agile, and fearless team of trial lawyer advocates unified by the belief that the law is a calling and a commitment, and each client is a responsibility and a privilege. Visit https://richardscarrington.com/.

