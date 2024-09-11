Richardson and Numentum Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Sales Performance with Integrated Sales Prospecting Training

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson Sales Performance ("Richardson"), a global leader in sales training and performance improvement, and Numentum, a leading B2B sales training company specializing in programmatic social selling have announced a strategic partnership that will allow their customers to benefit from a full set of selling capabilities needed to effectively capture the attention of today's hyper-informed buyer.

The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to driving sales excellence and innovation. By combining Richardson's proven expertise in building demand generation skills with Numentum's cutting-edge social selling strategies, the two companies are poised to lead the charge in empowering sales organizations to enhance demand generation and build stronger pipeline.

"We are thrilled to partner with Numentum because of their unique focus on the buyer experience," says John Elsey, President & CEO of Richardson. "Their programmatic approach to social selling goes beyond ad hoc training by offering a series of cross-functional tactics that align with our customers' corporate goals. Numentum's approach ensures that sellers are not just reaching out, but truly engaging in meaningful ways that resonate throughout the buyer's journey."

CEO of Numentum, Dan Swift, says, "We are excited to partner with such a well-respected industry leader, as this collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to empower sales professionals across the globe to be more productive and successful. By combining our innovative social selling strategies with Richardson's extensive expertise, we can drive unprecedented success and productivity for sales teams everywhere."

About Richardson Sales Performance:

Richardson is how leading sales organizations around the world are getting better results from their investment in sales training. For far too long, companies have had to deal with a big disconnect between their training and their real results in the field. We connect metrics to behaviors, training to outcomes and sellers to their best performance.

For more information, contact Meghan Steiner: [email protected]

About Numentum:

Numentum is an industry-leading B2B sales training company that integrates social selling into existing sales processes to engage today's hyper-informed buyers. Our programmatic approach maximizes the utility of brand, marketing assets, and sales technology to generate predictable pipeline and revenue. We partner with forward-thinking brands to bring focus, routine, and accountability to their sales teams.

For more information, contact Dan Swift: [email protected]

SOURCE Richardson Sales Performance