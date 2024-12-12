Richardson Announces Major Expansion of Granola Packaging Capabilities at South Sioux City Oat Processing Facility

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Richardson International Limited ("Richardson") is pleased to announce a significant expansion project at its South Sioux City, Nebraska oat mill and processing facility. The investment will more than double the site's granola packaging capabilities, enabling Richardson to increase production and better meet evolving customer needs.

Richardson oat processing facility in South Sioux City, NB (CNW Group/Richardson International Ltd.)

The project will incorporate the latest advancements in automation technology creating efficient capacity while prioritizing food safety and quality assurance. These enhancements reflect Richardson's commitment to maintaining the highest industry standards.

Work on the expansion is set to begin immediately for completion by the first quarter of 2026. The initiative represents further commitment to Richardson's broader strategy of continuous improvement and operational excellence.

"We're very pleased to be making this investment at South Sioux City as a further commitment to our customers, plant staff, and the city," said Rob Bielik (Vice-President, Milling Operations, Richardson International). "Richardson is proud to have one of the most efficient oat supply chains in North America – from origination to the manufacture of finished products. This expansion is the next chapter in our continued evolution."

Adds Tony Pulford (Director, Operations, South Sioux City), "The team is excited about the continued growth in our granola packaging department. We look forward to adding to our dedicated team members by hiring additional production positions that will become available from the expansion."

Richardson's decision to invest in South Sioux City aligns with its history of strategic growth. Recent investments, such as the refinery and packaging expansion at its Memphis oilseed facility, highlight the company's focus on strengthening capabilities and investing in world-class assets to support long-term growth.

About Richardson International

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Richardson is a global leader in agriculture and food processing. A key handler of grains and oilseeds, Richardson operates as a vertically integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. As the world's largest oat miller in North America and one of the largest B2B oat millers globally, Richardson is renowned for its innovative products and ingredients serving retail, food service, and industrial markets. Richardson's lasting success is driven by the dedication and innovative spirit of over 3,000 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Richardson International Ltd.