Richardson Financial Confirms That Its Shares of RF Capital Are Not For Sale

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Richardson Financial Group Limited ("RFG"), the largest common shareholder of RF Capital Group Inc. ("RF Capital") with a 44% interest, today confirmed that its shares of RF Capital are not for sale.

RFG provided the comment following a public announcement by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. ("Canaccord") that it had privately made an unsolicited proposal for the purchase of some or all of the outstanding shares of RF Capital.

"Richardson Wealth has incredible long-term potential as an independent leader in the Canadian wealth-management industry," said H. Sanford Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of RFG. "We believe that RF Capital is embarked on a strategy that will generate far more shareholder value than a transaction with Canaccord would. RFG's shares are not for sale because we believe in the long-term vision for RF Capital and Richardson Wealth."

About Richardson Financial Group Limited

Richardson Financial Group Limited is a privately-owned Canadian corporation. Headquartered in Winnipeg, the Firm is involved in financial services businesses.

