Richardson Mayor visits DFW's leading opportunity creator, InfoVision's HQ and Innovation Lab, surveying latest tech innovation out of the Richardson IQ®
InfoVision's state-of-the-art headquarters also house the R&D arm, Digit7, and actively contribute to DFW's flourishing tech ecosystem.
Mar 30, 2021, 13:01 ET
RICHARDSON, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker visited the advanced innovation center and offices of InfoVision Inc., a digital transformation leader and innovation consulting company recognized by Tech Titans. InfoVision has been highlighted as a top opportunity creator in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), the second strongest tech job center per CompTIA's Tech Town Index. Strategically located in the Richardson Innovation Quarter, also known as the Richardson IQ® – Texas' premier tech hub – this Dallas Top 100 award-winning firm is a leading employer of top-tier technology talent from Texas universities and also collaborates on innovation research with The University of Texas at Dallas to serve its rapidly growing global customer base spanning the Fortune 500, the Global 2000, venture-backed firms, and ISVs.
Mayor Voelker toured InfoVision's advanced Research and Innovation facility, the Digit7 Lab (formerly NxtGEN iLab - Winner of Industry Tech Insights Award), where he experienced a live walkthrough of InfoVision's proprietary cashierless technology, the Smart Express Store, at the Digit7 customer experience center. Digit7, the nucleus of InfoVision's innovation delivery, has significantly boosted the company's revenue base through a team of 130+ technologists pioneering various cutting-edge ready-to-deploy solutions and accelerators to deliver high-impact digital transformation to customers.
"InfoVision is proud to be part of the flourishing Texas technology community and to showcase the working implementations of our most advanced tech such as Smart Express Store and e-CommVerse - a unique and powerful omnichannel engine - at Digit7," said Mr. Sean Yalamanchi, co-founder and President of InfoVision. "The Richardson IQ® has established itself as a bustling ecosystem of talented technology practitioners, thought leaders, and transparent processes, all of which will be crucial to our sustained business growth."
"InfoVision's office space reflects our renewed focus on innovation," said InfoVision's CTIO, Chithrai Mani. With the launch of several new products from Digit7 in 2019-20 and a high quantum of returning business, this digital transformation enabler is grooming an expanding team of 2000+ experts to serve the demand. InfoVision also fosters dedicated practices for various emerging technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, LIDAR, Drone, AI/ML, etc., which Mr. Mani and team are employing to build future-ready solutions for leading brands across various industries.
The visit to InfoVision HQ gave Mayor Voelker a clear look at the futuristic innovation that's fast turning the Lone Star State into the new Silicon Valley. The substantial role of InfoVision's location in the Richardson IQ® in catalyzing the co-innovation efforts with leading industry and research partners such as UiPath, Adobe, and The University of Texas at Dallas, is a testament to the symbiotic partnership between the company and the Richardson IQ® community.
