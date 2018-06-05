Richardson Named to Selling Power's 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies List for Seventh Consecutive Year

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is a key area of competitive differentiation for B2B sales teams. "To compete today, B2B sales leaders must invest in the right kind of sales training for their teams," says Gschwandtner. "Most salespeople are weakest in the area of selling skills, and improvements can make a huge difference in revenue achievement. We are proud to announce this list of sales training companies that can help sales leaders sort through their options and select the best partner to help them improve."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions and services that they have developed, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales-training market Strength of client satisfaction

"We are both excited and honored to be recognized, once again, as one of the top sales training companies in the industry," says John Elsey, President, and CEO of Richardson. "Richardson is extremely lucky to work with some of the world's most innovative organizations. The excellence and dedication of the entire Richardson team allows us to partner with clients to change the behaviors of their sales teams, enabling them to achieve growth and superior results."

Selling Power magazine editors say that the companies on the 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best potential to help sales teams improve their performance and remain competitive in any selling environment. See the list at sellingpower.com.

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training and performance improvement company focused on helping you drive revenue and grow long-term customer relationships. Our market-proven sales and coaching methodology, combined with our active learning approach, ensures that your sales teams learn, master, and apply new behaviors when and where they matter most — in front of the buyer. Get to know us and learn about how we help drive the world's most inspiring sales organizations to their next level of excellence.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a five-minute video series featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference.

