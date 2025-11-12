Richey May Unveils The Servicing Decision, Volume 1 - A Strategic Guide for Mortgage Lending Leaders

The Framework Mortgage CEOs and Leaders Need Now

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richey May, a leading accounting and advisory firm serving the mortgage banking industry for over forty years, has released The Servicing Decision: Volume 1. This comprehensive white paper is designed to help CEOs and executives make informed, strategic choices about servicing, whether in-house or through a subservicer, to drive profitability, manage risk, and strengthen customer relationships.

The Servicing Decision: Volume 1 provides a practical framework for executives to align their servicing operations with their organization's identity, scale, and long-term objectives. It offers mortgage leaders clarity and structure for informed decisions, uncovering long-term implications. Drawing on insights from many mortgage experts, including Seth Sprague, CMB , and Mignonne Davis, AMP , the guide covers financial, operational, and regulatory aspects of various servicing models, exploring the trade-offs between control, compliance, and scalability.

Servicing decisions are strategic choices that shape brand identity and borrower relationships. The guide includes:

A data-backed comparison of in-house servicing and subservicing models;

Lender-type-specific considerations and challenges;

A breakdown of common pitfalls to avoid when transitioning models; and

A five-point actionable framework for evaluating future servicing strategy.

Richey May has long been recognized for helping lenders enhance profitability and manage operational risk through informed, data-driven decision-making. The Servicing Decision: Volume 1 continues that tradition, serving as both an educational resource and a practical tool for executives navigating the dynamic mortgage landscape. This is the first volume in the series; be on the lookout for future deep dives into the topic.

The Servicing Decision: Volume 1 is available for download here .

About Richey May: Richey May is a leading provider of assurance, tax, and advisory services with over 40 years of experience serving regulated industries and diverse geographic markets. Known for its client-focused approach and deep industry knowledge, the firm delivers responsive, local service nationwide through a comprehensive suite of specialized financial and advisory solutions. To learn more, visit RicheyMay.com .

