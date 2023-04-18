Richfield Concrete Announces New Proprietary Concrete Mix Titan 5000

50% Less Carbon Emissions and Strong Enough for MN Winters

TWIN CITIES, Minn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richfield Concrete, a leading provider of concrete paving solutions in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area proudly announces the company's proprietary mix, Titan 5000. The concrete mix has been formulated to withstand the harsh Minnesota winters while producing 50% fewer carbon emissions than the industry standards.

With the Titan 5000 concrete mix, you can expect:

Proprietary Concrete Mix Titan 5000

Above industry strength of 5000 PSI

High-performance Class A aggregate rock

Low water-to-cement ratio

Rebar reinforcement

Internal cure

Integral sealer moisture protector

Air entrained

Richfield Concrete's proprietary Titan 5000 mix reduces the carbon footprint by 50% over standard concrete mixtures by using more efficient machines and equipment, low-carbon raw materials, more recycled materials, advanced admixtures, and a supply chain controlled by the same producer (Holcim).

According to the team at Richfield Concrete , "Titan 5000 makes our new concrete mix an outstanding choice to combat Minnesota's constant freeze-thaw cycles and road salts. Through a combination of technology, craftsmanship, and ingenuity, the durable concrete mix is created with internal sealer, curing admixtures, and low carbon raw materials and lower water to cement ratio."

Sourcing raw materials as environmentally friendly as possible is essential to Richfield Concrete. The company uses a nationwide network of plants and a logistics system of rail and barge to transport materials across the nation while reducing its carbon footprint.

If materials must be transported by road, 93% of the trucks used are Euro 6 compliant. This ensures that our materials are transported in the most efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

By doing this, Richfield Concrete is aligning company values with the BES 6001 certification, which was designed to recognize companies that go above and beyond standard construction practices by responsibly sourcing materials.

Titan 5000 honors this certification and is the company's commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

Customers can now schedule a free estimate for Richfield Concrete's proprietary Titan 5000 concrete mix and pave the way to a greener future.

About Richfield Concrete: Richfield Concrete and Richfield Blacktop have been offering durable asphalt and concrete paving solutions to residents in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan region for more than 60 years. With over 10 million square feet of asphalt and concrete poured and top-rating on the Better Business Bureau, Richfield Concrete is committed to providing high-quality paving solutions with a low carbon footprint.

