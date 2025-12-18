RichLife Advisors' Beau Henderson Named 2026 UGA Bulldog 100 Honoree

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA®, CFF®, BFA™, Founder and CEO of RichLife Advisors, has been named a 2026 UGA Bulldog 100 Honoree by the University of Georgia Alumni Association, recognizing RichLife Advisors as one of the fastest-growing businesses led by a University of Georgia alumnus.

The Bulldog 100 honors companies that demonstrate sustained growth over a three-year period while maintaining long-term operational discipline and viability across a broad range of industries.

RichLife Advisors is a retirement-focused wealth management firm serving individuals and families nearing or in retirement, with an emphasis on income planning, tax-efficient strategies, investment management, and estate planning coordination.

"The Bulldog 100 recognition is meaningful to us because of the UGA community behind it," said Henderson. "The University of Georgia has been a consistent source of talented interns and early-career professionals for our firm, and we're proud to invest in developing the next generation of Bulldog leaders."

Henderson, a former University of Georgia football defensive end, credits his time as a student-athlete with shaping the firm's culture and leadership philosophy.

"The discipline, accountability, and team-first mindset I learned at UGA still guide how we operate today," Henderson added. "Being recognized as a Bulldog 100 company while continuing to hire and mentor UGA students and graduates makes this honor especially meaningful."

RichLife Advisors maintains an active relationship with the University of Georgia through internships, recruiting, and professional development, reinforcing its commitment to both strong client outcomes and community investment.

About RichLife Advisors

RichLife Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory firm with offices in Gainesville and Lawrenceville, Georgia, serving pre-retirees and retirees throughout North Georgia and beyond. Known for its proactive tax strategies and Social Security planning expertise, RichLife helps clients align their money with their life goals through its proprietary RichLife Retirement Roadmap™ planning process. The firm's education-first approach reaches audiences weekly through its radio show and podcast, The RichLife Retirement Show with Beau Henderson, and has been featured in national media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and Forbes. Learn more at RichLifeAdvisors.com .

Disclosure:

RichLife Advisors, LLC provides investment advisory services through Fiduciary Capital, Inc. James Henderson (Beau) is a licensed insurance professional in GA. RichLife Advisors does not provide tax or legal advice.

To be considered for the 2026 Bulldog 100, businesses must meet the following requirements:

Been in business since January 2021.

Have verifiable revenues of $250,000 or more in the calendar years 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Operate in a manner consistent with the Pillars of the Arch and in keeping with the values and image of the University of Georgia.

In addition, the business must meet one or more of the below to be eligible. A former UGA student:

Must have founded the company and been active as a member of the most senior management team from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2024.

Must have owned 50% or more of the company from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2024.

Must have served as the company's chief executive (for example chairman, CEO, president, or managing partner) from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2024.

Companies will be ranked based on the compounded annual growth rate for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024. All qualified businesses, regardless of location, are encouraged to participate.

SOURCE RichLife Advisors