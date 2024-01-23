Richman Announces Pre-Leasing at Everly

324-home luxury community in Naples, Fla. captures the intrinsic spirit of the Gulf Coast

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richman Group , an innovator in multifamily development, and Richman Property Services , a national leader in multifamily management, today announced that pre-leasing is now available at its new Signature community, Everly, in Naples.

Situated at 3250 Magnolia Pond Circle, Everly is a 324-home garden-style luxury community masterfully crafted with resort-style amenities to accommodate any lifestyle and complement its Paradise Coast setting. The vacation vibe is an everyday reality at Everly, with a relaxing waterfall feature and cabanas lining the heated pool area and spa. Multiple pickleball courts, a bocce court and a garden courtyard combine with a state-of-the-art fitness studio and 8,100 square foot clubhouse to inspire an active, social atmosphere.

"The seamless indoor/outdoor flow at Everly creates the quintessential unencumbered feel that the Florida Gulf Coast is known for," said Jennifer Burke, Richman Regional Vice President. "The thoughtful design incorporates natural textures and seafaring tones influenced by the local culture and climate, absorbing the stresses of the day. Spacious homes with modern appointments establish a wonderful ambiance to return to each day, as does the unhurried yet festive Naples neighborhood that Everly calls home."

Everly consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom designer apartment homes, ranging from 751 to 1,327 square feet. Homes are highlighted by pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes in chef-style kitchens. Baths include double-sink vanities in select apartments, as well as granite counters and either glass-enclosed showers or soaking tubs. Bedrooms feature 2-inch wood blinds and expansive walk-in closets.

All residents have access to the heated resort-style pool with lap lane, clubhouse, club room with billiards and lounge seating, resident social lounge and complimentary Wi-Fi hot spots. The professional fitness center is equipped with a yoga and spin studio, as well as WellBeats and The Mirror technology. Residents working remotely can take advantage of tailored work-from-home areas, a tech center with rentable office spaces and a conference room. Everly is also pet friendly, featuring a fenced pet park and pet spa. The community was also designed with rentable storage units, bike racks and eight EV charging stations.

Everly positions residents within easy access of Interstate 75 and Collier Boulevard, as well as the Colliers transit system, generating simple connectivity to both the immediate neighborhood and regional destinations. Convenient retail options are just around the corner, as is the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Forest Glen Golf and Country Club, and various dining options. Local entertainment venues include Hertz Arena, Naples Philharmonic and The London Club. Major area employers include NCH Healthcare, Collier County Public Schools, Marriot International, Oracle, ACI Worldwide and Reed Design.

Everly is now accepting resident applications .

