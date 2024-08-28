Richman Announces Start of Leasing at The Marc

Signature community delivers 396 luxury homes in South Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. , Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richman Group , an innovator in multifamily development, and Richman Property Services , a national leader in multifamily management, today announced the opening of its prestigious Ultra Signature community, The Marc, situated in the upscale enclave of Palm Beach Gardens.

The Marc is situated in the upscale enclave of Palm Beach Gardens and offers 396 homes within a contemporary high-rise setting.

The Marc stands as a beacon of sophistication, boasting 396 opulent homes within a contemporary high-rise setting. It is characterized by unparalleled premium amenities and cutting-edge, in-home technologies. Nestled at 3955 Design Center Drive, this exceptional community strategically situates residents in close proximity to exclusive dining destinations, upscale shopping, top-rated schools, scenic parks, culinary festivals, minor league baseball, spring training facilities, and an array of entertainment venues.

"From its meticulously crafted homes to start-of-the-art amenities, The Marc envelops residents with innovations that redefine ultra-modern luxury," said Theresa Eastwood David, President Richman Property Services, the property management division for the Richman Group. "The thoughtful property design captures the coastal Florida ambiance, catering to dynamic lifestyles while also providing a tranquil setting and plenty of opportunities for relaxation."

The Marc features a range of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, spanning from 530 to 1,460 square feet. The smart home technology package includes programmable thermostats and electronic door locks, complemented by LED lighting throughout. The kitchens showcase high-end design with sought-after dual-tone cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, and stylish black pendant lighting over kitchen islands and peninsulas. Living areas and bedrooms boast wood-inspired vinyl plank flooring, while bathrooms exude luxury with granite countertops, showers featuring tile surround, and porcelain tile flooring. Most bedrooms are adorned with walk-in closets and expansive windows, while select homes offer large terraces.

All residents can indulge in an expansive resort-style pool with lap lane and water feature and surrounded by a sun deck with cabanas. A fully equipped barbeque area incorporates an oversized outdoor TV and lounge seating. Four-legged residents can make the most of a completely shaded dog park with pet-specific structures. An interior courtyard beckons with hammocks, water fountain and fire pit, and an exterior courtyard showcases garden sculptures and natural areas with inviting benches.

Indoor amenities rival the finest with a clubroom boasting a kitchenette and bar area, pool table, and seating overlooking the pool deck. A state-of-the-art fitness center comes equipped with Life Fitness, Free Motion and Peloton equipment, The Mirror and Wellbeats technology, and a designated yoga/spin area. A business center with computer stations, private offices and a conference room easily accommodates remote-work needs. Golf enthusiasts can take advantage of a golf simulator featuring a Trackman system, as well as a putting green. Other notable amenities include a library with fireplace and TV, meditation room, storage rooms, and 606 parking spaces — including 16 spaces with EV charging stations.

The Marc affords excellent regional connectivity, with Interstate Highway 95 just blocks away, leading north to Port St. Lucie and Melbourne, and south to West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Miami. Major area employers include Florida Crystals Corp, Pratt & Whitney, Sikorsky, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Palm Beach County School District, Tenet Healthcare, NextEra Energy and Florida Atlantic University.

