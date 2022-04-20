Richman Celebrates Ribbon-cutting at The Huntington

New community brings 161 apartment homes to Duarte, Calif.

DUARTE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richman Group, an innovator in apartment development, and Richman Property Services, a national leader in multifamily management, recently celebrated the ribbon-cutting for their newest Signature community, The Huntington, in Duarte, Calif.

Dignitaries attending in person to commemorate the opening included: Duarte Mayor Margaret Finlay; Veronica Lopez, representative for Assembly member Blanca E. Rubio of the 48th District; Carrie Lam, representative for Congresswoman Grace F. Napolitano; Kristi Lopez, district representative for Senator Anthony J. Portantino; and Shoshana Puccia, Executive Director/CEO for Duarte Chamber of Commerce.

Situated at 1413 Huntington Drive, in the heart of Duarte's charming downtown district just off historic Route 66, The Huntington offers a quintessential West Coast living experience with a cozy suburban feel. Nestled beneath the San Gabriel Mountains to the north, with Pasadena and Los Angeles to the west, residents of The Huntington have easy access to a burgeoning local scene, outdoor opportunities and regional attractions.

"Duarte is excited to have The Huntington as our newest residential development. It is such a beautiful building," said Duarte Mayor Margaret Finlay. "We worked for years to bring a Town Center to Duarte and The Huntington is a big step in making that happen. We look forward to seeing the building full with new Duarte residents. It was our pleasure to work with The Richman Group to make this dream a reality. I want to thank our city staff for the vision and commitment to bring success to the city that I love."

The Huntington's setting provides an ideal staging point for both urban adventure and outdoor recreation.

"The Huntington's truly enviable location perfectly positions residents to engage with the surrounding neighborhood and take advantage of everything the region has to offer," said Kristin Miller, President of The Richman Group Development Corporation. "Residents of The Huntington have easy access to neighborhood dining and retail opportunities, an enviable network of local hiking trails, as well as a full suite of onsite amenities. We're committed to bringing a well-rounded living experience to residents of this exceptional city."

Duarte Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, CEO Shoshana Puccia said The Huntington reflects both Duarte's geography, but also the active lifestyle of its residents.

"It's clear that Richman intended to not only develop a remarkable apartment community, but also ensure it aligned with the character and energy of Duarte," Puccia said. "The Huntington fits seamlessly with the community, and we're so excited that Duarte residents now have this exceptional residential opportunity in the heart of our city."

The Huntington features studios, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 640 to 1,300 square feet. With warm interiors featuring natural materials and rustic touches alongside modern conveniences, homes at The Huntington strive to capture the local landscape. Residents will return home to 9-foot ceilings, chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, expansive kitchen islands or bars equipped with USB outlets, vinyl wood-inspired flooring throughout, stacked front-loading washers and dryers, keyless entries and private balconies in select homes.

The community's amenity package plays off the California lifestyle of both design and purpose. Desert-toned communal spaces spark energetic gatherings while casual lounge areas offer laid-back hangouts. Organic shades and meditative art pieces invite residents to relax. In addition to an elevated resort-style pool with grilling and terrace pavilions, The Huntington offers an outdoor bocce court and a fenced and lighted pet park with pet spa. Residents are encouraged to work and play hard with full access to a resident lounge with work-from-home stations and lounge seating, conference rooms and co-working spaces, as well as a 24-hour private fitness and wellness studio. The community also includes EV charging stations and bike storage within a controlled-access garage.

