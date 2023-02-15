Richmond American Adds New Neighborhood to Popular Fontana Masterplan

Talise at Highland Park opens for sales this weekend!

FONTANA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the addition of an exciting new neighborhood in the popular master-planned community of Highland Park (RichmondAmerican.com/TaliseAtHighlandPark) in Fontana. Talise at Highland Park offers an inspired array of two-story floor plans with the designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Opening for sales this weekend

The Norbridge is one of three Richmond American floor plans available at Talise at Highland Park in Fontana, California.

Talise at Highland will open for sales on Saturday, February 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prospective homebuyers and area agents who would like to learn more about the community are encouraged to stop by the masterplan's sales center during that time.

About Talise at Highland Park:

Two-story detached cluster homes from the upper $400s

Four thoughtful floor plans to choose from

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,410 to 1,950 sq. ft.

2-car front-entry garages and shared open spaces

Hundreds of design options

The gated, master-planned community of Highland Park boasts a wealth of exciting amenities, including a community clubhouse, pool, dog park and picnic area. Residents will also appreciate close proximity to I-15 and I-210 as well as easy access to nearby parks, trails, recreation, live entertainment and the SBD International Airport.

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Talise at Highland Park will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Highland Park's sales center is located at 6589 Grotto Lane, Unit 1, Fontana, CA 92336. For more information, call 909.942.6780 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

