Richmond American Announces a Community Grand Opening in Dickson County

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Timber Crest (RichmondAmerican.com/TimberCrest), an exceptional new community in White Bluff. The notable new neighborhood offers three two-story floor plans, each with incredible included features and designer details.

The two-story Poplar is one of three Richmond American floor plans offered at Timber Crest in White Bluff, Tennessee.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by and tour the beautiful new Hawthorn model home at Timber Crest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Community at a glance:

ENERGY STAR® certified homes from the upper $200s

Two-story floor plans from the popular Seasons™ Collection

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,530 to 2,100 sq. ft.

Just 40 minutes from downtown Nashville

Easy access to Highway 47, TN-70, Montgomery Bell State Park and Frank G. Clement Golf Course

Timber Crest is located at 2011 Highway 47 in White Bluff. Call 615.270.7070 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

