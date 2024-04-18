Richmond American Announces a New Tucson Community

Seasons at Blackhawk is coming soon

TUCSON, Ariz., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that Seasons at Blackhawk (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtBlackhawk) is opening soon in Tucson. Boasting a prime location just nine miles from downtown Tucson, this vibrant new neighborhood showcases ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

About Seasons at Blackhawk:

The Layla is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Blackhawk in Tucson, Arizona.

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,560 to 2,510 sq. ft.

Close proximity to popular shopping, dining and entertainment

Easy access to major employers, Tucson International Airport and Davis Monthan Air Force Base

Desirable onsite amenities, including parks, playgrounds and trails

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Quick move-in homes under construction

Fraser and Layla models opening this summer

Seasons at Blackhawk is located at 6122 E. Campolina Trail in Tucson. Call 520.549.5091 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

