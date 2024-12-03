Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Apopka

Seasons at Summit Ridge offers exceptional new homes with designer-curated finishes

APOPKA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Summit Ridge (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtSummitRidge), an inviting new Orange County community. This highly anticipated neighborhood offers an impressive array of two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/SummitRidgeGO)

The Tourmaline is one of three thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Summit Ridge in Apopka, Florida.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Summit Ridge for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter a drawing for a chance to win a prize.

Community highlights:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $500s

Three two-story floor plans with open layouts

Up to 6 bedrooms & approx. 3,030 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Guest suites & 3-car garages available

Close proximity to downtown Orlando, Wekiwa Springs, Rock Springs Run State Reserve, the Wekiva River & more

Select homes ready for quick move-in

Seasons at Summit Ridge is located at 500 Summit Ridge Drive in Apopka. Call 407.565.6403 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

