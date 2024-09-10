Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Avondale

Bridle Park at Alamar offers resort-style amenities and new homes with open layouts

AVONDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Bridle Park (RichmondAmerican.com/BridleParkAtAlamar), an exciting addition to the popular Alamar masterplan. This dynamic community will offer new single-story homes showcasing professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/BridleParkGO)

The Raleigh is one of four inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Bridle Park at Alamar in Avondale, Arizona.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Bridle Park at Alamar for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and tour the impressive Raleigh model home.

Community highlights:

New single-story homes from the upper $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,050 to 2,480 sq. ft.

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Resort-style amenities, including a lap pool, a splash pad, a dog park, sports courts and fields, playgrounds and more

Near several miles of interconnected trails

Bridle Park at Alamar is located at 4613 S. 119th Drive in Avondale. Call 480.531.2858 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. M.D.C.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, M.D.C. is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following M.D.C. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

