Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Bennett

News provided by

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Jan 21, 2025, 11:54 ET

Stop by Horizon Village for brunch and model home tours this Saturday

BENNETT, Colo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Horizon Village (RichmondAmerican.com/HorizonVillage) in Bennett. This exceptional new neighborhood boasts an array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.

Brunch & Browse Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/HorizonVillageGO)

Continue Reading
The Agate is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Horizon Village in Bennett, Colorado.
The Agate is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Horizon Village in Bennett, Colorado.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour two new model homes at Horizon Village from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary brunch, explore homes available for quick move-in and enter for the chance to win an exciting prize giveaway.

About Horizon Village

  • Ranch and two-story homes from the $400s
  • Five Seasons Collection floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,740 to 2,680 sq. ft.
  • 3-car garages available
  • Professionally curated finishes
  • Convenient location near I-70 and Denver International Airport
  • Quick move-in opportunities

Horizon Village is located at 45923 Bluebird Avenue in Bennett. Call 303.763.1572 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for this Brunch & Browse Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Richmond American Set to Build New Neighborhood in Dundee

Richmond American Set to Build New Neighborhood in Dundee

Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on 40...
Richmond American Debuts New Community in Mount Juliet

Richmond American Debuts New Community in Mount Juliet

Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Catelonia...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics