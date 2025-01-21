Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Bennett

Stop by Horizon Village for brunch and model home tours this Saturday

BENNETT, Colo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Horizon Village (RichmondAmerican.com/HorizonVillage) in Bennett. This exceptional new neighborhood boasts an array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.

Brunch & Browse Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican.com/HorizonVillageGO)

The Agate is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Horizon Village in Bennett, Colorado.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour two new model homes at Horizon Village from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary brunch, explore homes available for quick move-in and enter for the chance to win an exciting prize giveaway.

About Horizon Village

Ranch and two-story homes from the $400s

Five Seasons ™ Collection floor plans

Collection floor plans 3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,740 to 2,680 sq. ft.

3-car garages available

Professionally curated finishes

Convenient location near I-70 and Denver International Airport

Quick move-in opportunities

Horizon Village is located at 45923 Bluebird Avenue in Bennett. Call 303.763.1572 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for this Brunch & Browse Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

