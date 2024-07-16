Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Buckeye

Heritage at Verrado offers new two-story paired homes with designer-curated finishes

BUCKEYE, Ariz., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Heritage at Verrado (RichmondAmerican.com/HeritageAtVerrado), an exciting addition to the popular Verrado masterplan. This notable neighborhood boasts an impressive array of two-story floor plans from the builder's unique Urban™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Urban)—showcasing the open, inviting layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking. Heritage at Verrado is the first community to offer these plans in the state of Arizona.

The Boston is one of two thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Heritage at Verrado in Buckeye, Arizona.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/VerradoGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Heritage at Verrado for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and tour two model homes.

Community highlights:

Paired two-story homes with designer details

Two Urban™ Collection floor plans with open layouts

3 bedrooms and approx. 1,520 to 1,680 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse, pool, golf course, playgrounds, trails and parks

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, dining and recreation

Heritage at Verrado is located at 2789 N. Verrado Way in Buckeye. Call 480.624.0244 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

