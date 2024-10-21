Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in DeLand

Seasons at Grandview Gardens offers beautiful homes with designer-curated finishes

DELAND, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Grandview Gardens (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtGrandviewGardens), an exciting new DeLand community. This notable neighborhood offers an impressive array of single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Copper is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Grandview Gardens in DeLand, Florida.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/GrandviewGardensGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Grandview Gardens for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 26, from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary tacos and enter a prize drawing.

Community highlights:

New single- and two-story homes from the upper $300s

Five Seasons™ Collection floor plans with open layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,880 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures and finishes

3-car and RV garages available

Near beaches, notable schools, recreation, shopping & dining

Close proximity to Blue Spring State Park

Slate model home open for tours

Select homes ready for quick move-in

Seasons at Grandview Gardens is located at 343 Alexandrite Street in DeLand. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

