Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Friendship Ridge in Hazel Green (RichmondAmerican.com/FriendshipRidge). Two fully furnished model homes—including one with an extra-tall attached RV garage, known as the UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage)—will open for tours this weekend at the builder's debut community in the Huntsville area.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to explore Friendship Ridge and tour the brand-new, ranch-style Decker and Pewter models from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Community at a glance:

Versatile new homes from the upper $200s

Six ranch-style floor plans, including two with attached RV garages

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,720 to 2,320 sq. ft.

Homesites up to 1/2 acre

Easy access to Highways 431 and 53

Close proximity to downtown Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal

and 9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops and quartz bathroom countertops included

Friendship Ridge is located at Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road in Hazel Green. Call 615.270.7070 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

