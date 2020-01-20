Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Ravenwood, an exceptional new community in Las Vegas. This gated luxury community offers ranch-style floor plans with open layouts and hundreds of personalization options.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/RavenwoodGO)

Richmond American’s Rocco plan at Ravenwood in Las Vegas, NV.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the community's Grand Opening Celebration, which will feature hors d'oeuvres, face painting, balloon art, tours of the Rocco and Robert model homes and an exciting giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More about Ravenwood: (RichmondAmerican.com/Ravenwood)

New homes from the upper $500s

4 inspired ranch-style floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 3,370 to 4,000 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options and complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Surrounded by popular shops, dining and entertainment

Ravenwood is located at the intersection of Farm Road and Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV 89149. Please call 702.638.4440 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

