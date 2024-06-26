Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Laveen

Seasons at Laveen Vistas offers inspired homes with designer-curated finishes

LAVEEN, Ariz., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Laveen Vistas (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtLaveenVistas), an exciting new Phoenix-area community. This impressive neighborhood offers an array of single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/LaveenVistasGO)

The Harley is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Laveen Vistas in Laveen, Arizona.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Laveen Vistas for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 29, from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter a prize drawing.

Community highlights:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $500s

Dynamic single- & two-story floor plans with designer details

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,070 to 2,740 sq. ft.

Desirable location near Loop 202 & South Mountain Park & Preserve

Convenient access to notable schools, shopping, dining, recreation & entertainment

Onsite trails, parks & playgrounds

RV garages available

Two model homes open for tours

Seasons at Laveen Vistas is located at 11334 S. 50th Lane in Laveen. Call 480.624.0244 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.