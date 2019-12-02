Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is proud to announce the Grand Opening of an exceptional new community in Leesburg, Seasons at Hillside. This notable neighborhood offers floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (richmondamerican.com/seasons), providing a wide variety of features at an amazing price point.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/HillsideGO)

Richmond American’s Ruby II plan at Seasons at Hillside in Leesburg, FL, offers an inviting kitchen and great room.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening Celebration event, which will feature tours of the brand-new Ruby II model home, a giveaway and complimentary food prepared by former MasterChef contestant Jeff Philbin. The event will take place Saturday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More about Seasons at Hillside: (RichmondAmerican.com/Hillside)

New ranch and two-story homes from the low $200s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,610 to 2,800 sq. ft.

Popular Seasons™ Collection floor plans

Easy access to nearby lakes, nature trails, golf courses and the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex

Close proximity to Florida's Turnpike and I-75

Seasons at Hillside is located at 2448 Spring Breeze Drive, Leesburg, FL 34748. Please call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

