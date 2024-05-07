Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Mount Dora

Seasons at Wekiva Ridge offers inspired homes with designer-curated finishes

MOUNT DORA, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Wekiva Ridge (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtWekivaRidge), a dynamic new Mount Dora community. This notable neighborhood offers an exciting array of single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/WekivaRidgeGO)

The Ammolite is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Wekiva Ridge in Mount Dora, Florida.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Wekiva Ridge for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, May 18, from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter a prize drawing.

Community highlights:

New single- and two-story homes from the $400s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,700 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Less than an hour from downtown Orlando

Convenient access to historic sites, shopping, dining and recreation

Guest suites and 3-car garages available

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Seasons at Wekiva Ridge is located at 716 Wekiva Ridge Drive in Mount Dora. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

