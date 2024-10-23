Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in San Bernardino

Debuting on Saturday, Paloma at Summit Park offers new two-story homes from the $500s

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Paloma at Summit Park (RichmondAmerican.com/PalomaAtSummitPark), an inviting new Inland Empire neighborhood. Showcasing three inspired two-story floor plans with the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking, this notable San Bernardino County community is scheduled to open for sales on Saturday, October 26.

Community tours (RichmondAmerican.com/PalomaAtSummitParkGO)

The Newbridge is one of the three thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Paloma at Summit Park in San Bernardino, California.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Paloma at Summit Park for community and model home tours on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More about Paloma at Summit Park:

  • New two-story homes from the $500s
  • Three impressive floor plans with open layouts
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,630 to 1,950 sq. ft.
  • Designer-curated finishes and fixtures
  • Convenient access to Interstate 210 & SR-330
  • Close proximity to Big Bear & Lake Arrowhead
  • Models open for tours

Paloma at Summit Park is located at 3596 Lily Court in San Bernardino. For more information, call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

